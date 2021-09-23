© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery: Making legacy art at Wimberley Glassworks

KCBX | By Tom Wilmer
Published September 23, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
1 of 2
Wes Sweetser, lead glassblower at Wimberley Glassworks in San Marcos, Texas.
Randi Hair
2 of 2
Randi Hair

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer and associate producer, Randi Hair at fabled Wimberley Glassworks in San Marcos, Texas for a visit with lead glassblower Wes Sweetser where he shares his creative passion about crafting legacy works of art for individuals and corporate clients.

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Credit Randi Hair
Wes Sweetser, lead glassblower at Wimberley Glassworks, San Marcos, Texas.
Credit Randi Hair
Wimberley Glassworks foyer

  

