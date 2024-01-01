Wanted: Full-time reporter for KCBX News

KCBX News has an immediate opening for a full-time, general assignment reporter. KCBX News is an award-winning, small market public radio newsroom covering California’s Central Coast. From Salinas to Santa Barbara. KCBX is the NPR affiliate for our region.

Position Summary: You will serve as a full-time, general assignment reporter, filing daily news reports and occasional features for broadcast and web. Your stories will cover all beats — government, education, environment, business, arts & culture, science, health, etc. — and you will have the freedom to pursue investigative and enterprise stories that excite and challenge you. You will work under the supervision of, assist, and fill in for the news director. You might occasionally substitute as an on-air host. You will help maintain the newsroom’s social media presence, and assist in overseeing and mentoring interns. Regular hours will be Monday through Friday with occasional work after hours or on weekends and holidays, as needed. The starting pay rate for this full-time position ranges from $42,000 to $47,000 annually, depending on experience.

Responsibilities:



Writes and prepares news stories for the evening and morning local news broadcasts and for the station website

Covers breaking and daily-turn news as well as enterprise and long-form reporting. We want a reporter who can uncover and break news.

Fills in for news director as needed, planning, reporting and presenting news during NPR's news magazines. Also may occasionally substitute as an on-air host, providing continuity announcing and control board operation.

Edits audio and text for others, including News Director, interns, and freelancers

Provides ideas and content for social media news posts and stories

Reports news emergencies, including occasional hours on weekends, holidays, nights or early mornings, as needed

Participates actively in on-air fundraising campaigns, including occasional weekend hours

Helps oversee and mentor interns

Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:



Minimum one year of professional experience writing/reporting news for broadcast

Ability to build diverse sourcing to uncover the topics and trends that shape the distinct cities and areas of the Central Coast

Strong writing and editing skills, knowledge of AP style, and experience with digital and long-form storytelling

Strong interviewing skills

Excellent audio gathering, editing and production skills, and proficiency with photography and videography

Strong on-air skills, including confident and conversational delivery. Minimum one year of experience announcing live broadcast.

Rapid decision-making and troubleshooting skills. Ability to deal with breaking news as it emerges, and to think quickly in times of local crisis.

Familiarity and experience creating web and social media content

Must understand the fundamentals of fair and accurate reporting, and strictly adhere to the NPR Ethics Handbook

Proven record of punctuality, reliability and ability to produce quality work on strict deadlines

Effective time management, critical thinking, teamwork and interpersonal communication skills

Preferred Qualifications:



Four-year degree in journalism or equivalent

Knowledge of the mission of public radio, and a track record of appreciation and dedication to that mission

Experience reporting on government and political news

KCBX is a community licensed public radio station located in San Luis Obispo, CA, and serves three counties on the Central Coast. KCBX is committed to an effective EEO program, and abides by the following nondiscrimination policy: KCBX provides equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals without regard to sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, race, color, religion or any characteristic protected by law.

Qualified applicants may submit cover letter, resume and audio & web samples of your reporting and on-air work to jobs@kcbx.org with the subject line, "Full-Time Reporter". Position open until filled.