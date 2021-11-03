Wine Country

-
Three new wine-related bills will officially become law after being approved by the state legislature and getting Governor Newsom’s signature.Each bill…
Harvest season for wine grapes in Paso Robles is underway, and locals in the industry say it’s going well despite the persisting impacts of drought.Wine…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with grape grower Vic Roberts, owner of Victor Hugo Winery in Templeton, about the effects of smoke particles from recent…
A winery in Paso Robles is getting global recognition for its farming practices, through a program called Regenerative Organic Certification.Tablas Creek…
Anne Steinhauer recently took the helm of the San Luis Obispo Wine Association. We speak with her about member wineries and marketing wines made in the…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Lodi wine pioneers, Heather Pyle-Lucas and David Lucas, at their historic ZinStar Vineyards. The Lucas’ have been…
This week in Paso Robles, city staff are unveiling potential designs of a new district on Railroad Street. That’s a street near the downtown square, and…
As part of our series focusing on interesting people living and working on the Central Coast, we recently invited a Paso Robles couple to the KCBX studio.…
Brian Talley’s grandfather started farming in the Arroyo Grande Valley back in 1948. It was Brian’s dad who planted grapes in the early 1980s and…
Megan Jones, Curator at the Sonoma County Wine Library in Healdsburg, California talks about the go-to place to research everything from historical…