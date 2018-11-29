Central Coast Voices: Immigrants in Crisis

Broadcast date: 11/29/2018

Continued changes to immigration policy under the Trump administration, including denying asylum claims, heighten enforcement efforts in the U.S., shutting out skilled workers and restricting family-based immigration, have immigrant families and children abroad and here at home on the Central Coast living in a heightened state of fear, anxiety and turmoil. While the immigration debate rages on, many Americans watch the news in disbelief, and yet little seems able to be done to alleviate the problem.

Join host Fred Munroe as she speaks with guests Anahi Mendoza, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center and Abraham Melendrez, Santa Maria Organizer with Central Coast Alliance United for A Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) as they discuss the ongoing crisis at the border, issues faced by our local immigrant community, and how if one chooses, they might serve as allies.

