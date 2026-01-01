2026 Central Coast Sessions

Come for the Music, Stay for the KCBX Community!

Central Coast Sessions returns to The Rock in San Luis Obispo on November 7th for a full day of live music.

The 2026 lineup features 10 local acts, including Carbon City Lights, Damon Castillo Band, The Kicks, and Cate Armstrong Band. Attendees can enjoy a raffle featuring local goods, an exclusive Rod & Hammer spirits tasting (21+), and food and drinks from The Rock throughout the day.

To honor the recent passing of Frank Lanzone, who served as KCBX’s president and general manager since 1980, and 38-year station operations manager Hank Hadley, there will also be opportunities to commemorate their lasting impact and dedication to KCBX. If you have been wondering about the best way to send your regards, please join us for this day of community connection and celebration of Hank and Frank’s lifelong commitment to public radio.

One hundred percent of ticket proceeds directly support KCBX’s news and music programming, so gather your friends, bring your dancing shoes, and get ready for a full day of stellar music and impeccable vibes!

Find more information and secure tickets today at My805tix.com.

LINEUP: