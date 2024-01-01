KCBX Radio Schedules

The KCBX daily and weekly radio schedules are available below. Click on a program below to learn more, listen on demand, and view the most recent playlist.

You can also listen On Demand here.

We're also excited to provide alternative programming previously only available to those with HD Radios.

HD2 programming is available on an HD Radio-capable device at 90.1-2FM or our online stream in the player at the top of this page.

For more information about HD Radio, visit this link.