Friday 11/20

NOON – 1:00 PM

Fresh Air… This week on Fresh Air, actor John Lithgow talks about some of his most iconic roles, such as Winston Churchilll in The Crown. Next month, he plays Dumbledore in a new HBO Harry Potter series.

1:00 – 2:00 PM

Science Friday… This week on Science Friday, learn how the US lost its measles elimination status amid surging cases. What does that mean for the country? Plus, take a look at how the measles virus wipes your immune memory.

2:30 – 3:00 PM

Today, Explained… This week on Today, Explained, a look at Grand Theft Auto VI, which might be the biggest blockbuster video game of all time, and may also be the last of its kind.

4:00 – 4:30 PM

Marketplace… There’s a new entrant in the global supply demand equation as fish producers in Norway and Chile are reaching the limits of what they can do with the ecology and biology of the salmon. Learn about the future of one of America’s favorite fish. Plus, hear the rest of the day's business news and the numbers from Wall Street.

6:30 – 7:30 PM

The Club McKenzie… “Stardust,” A Birthday Salute: Trace the life and career of Hoagy Carmichael, which began when he was born in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1899. He went on to play piano for dances while at Indiana University, where he met Bix Beiderbecke, who became a great musical idol and friend. Carmichael wrote “Stardust” in 1927 and recorded it at Gennett Records in Richmond, Indiana. The original conception of the song was brisk and jazzy, not the well-known ballad, which became popular in 1930 when Isham Jones’s band recorded a slower version of the song.

Saturday 11/21

10:00 – 11:00 AM

Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me!… This week on Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, the panelists are Tom Bodett, Tig Notaro, and Luke Burbank. Then, actor William Jackson Harper, known for his roles in The Good Place and Midsommer, plays Not My Job.

11:00 – NOON

Radiolab… In response to the mental health crisis, the federal government launched 988, a nationwide, easy to remember phone number that anyone can call anytime and talk to a counselor. It was 911 but for mental health, and they hoped that it would save lives. However, if you call 988 today, the first thing you hear isn’t a sympathetic counselor; what you hear is hold music. This week on Radiolab, the story of the highest stakes hold music in the universe, the three men who created suicide prevention, and the two women trying to fix it.

3:00 – 5:00 PM

American Routes… This week on American Routes, it’s a special episode with exclusive interviews with Ray Charles and those closest to him, tracing the radiant arc of his life and music. Voices include Atlantic Records producer Jerry Wexler, Ray’s chauffeur and assistant of more than forty years Vernon Troupe, his ex-wife and confidante Della Bea Robinson, and producer-engineer Terry Howard. Hear Ray’s classics and the stories behind them, as well as his songs by Elvis, Percy Mayfield, Willie Nelson, and others.

Sunday 11/22

10:00 – 11:00 AM

Hidden Brain… When someone doubts our abilities, it can shake our confidence and make us question ourselves. But sometimes, being underestimated has the opposite effect: it can motivate us to work harder and accomplish things others thought were impossible. This week on Hidden Brain, psychologist Samir Nurmohamed studies what he calls the "underdog effect." He explains why criticism and rejection can sometimes become powerful sources of motivation, and how we can harness this effect in our own lives.

11:00 – NOON

This American Life… This week on This American Life, stories of people who know something happened to them, but don’t know the details.

NOON – 2:00 PM

Sunday Baroque… “The trumpet's loud clangor Excites us to arms, With shrill notes of anger, And mortal alarms!” Poet John Dryden praised the powers of music and its patron saint in his work, “A Song for St. Cecilia’s Day” – and so did many other composers. You can hear a few of those tributes this week Sunday Baroque.

2:00 – 3:00 PM

Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me!… This week on Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, the panelists are Tom Bodett, Tig Notaro, and Luke Burbank. Then, actor William Jackson Harper, known for his roles in The Good Place and Midsommer, plays Not My Job.

3:00 – 4:00 PM

Latino USA… Sayre Quevedo’s twin brother, Connor, asks if he wants to look for their birth father who they’ve never met – and that’s how it all starts. This week on Latino USA, hear the first episode in a six-part podcast by audio documentarian Sayre Quevedo called Reaching Out.

4:00 – 5:00 PM

Reveal… This week on Reveal, learn about a little-known healthcare company that grew on promises to save distressed hospitals. Instead, it stiffed vendors, cut staff, and begged for public funds. The result was the demise of the only hospital in an Illinois town and a patient death nobody could have imagined.

6:00 – 7:00 PM

The Moth Radio Hour… This week on The Moth Radio Hour, stories of big leaps and taking chances: adventures in the wilderness; dance class; and finding one's way home.

Monday 11/23

2:30 – 3:00 PM

Today, Explained… Take a look at how America’s consumer-driven economy makes it harder for policy proposals focused on affordability to work.

Tuesday 11/24

1:00 – 2:00 PM

The Reluctant Therapist… Tune in for a conversation about the art of gratitude and its role in maintaining our personal and collective mental health and well-being. The importance of feeling and expressing gratitude is a common theme in the cultural narrative, but allowing oneself to receive gratitude from others is often more challenging to accept. Allowing expressions of gratitude to penetrate our heart and soul is as important an act of kindness as sharing our gratitude with others.

2:30 – 3:00 PM

Today, Explained… Explore how increased vaccine skepticism has unleashed a measles outbreak in the US, causing the Democrats to weigh how to challenge MAHA figurehead RFK, Jr. while courting his followers.

Wednesday 11/25

1:00 – 1:30 PM

Bioneers… This week on Bioneers, drop in on a remarkable conversation between two world-renowned Native American women artists. National Poet Laureate and musician Joy Harjo riffs with distinguished fine art photographer Cara Romero. They discuss how life is art, and how they make their art to reflect the lived truths of their cultures and people.

1:30 – 2:00 PM

California Report Magazine… This week on California Report Magazine, hear the story of a group of Native American activists who staked a claim on Alcatraz Island a day after the Apollo 12 astronauts planted a flag on the moon.

2:30 – 3:00 PM

Today, Explained… When boomers die, they’ll leave trillions to their adult children. Hear why some of those kids say they should get that money now.

6:30 – 8:00 PM

KCBX in Concert… This week on KCBX in Concert, host Lisa Nauful welcomes Thanksgiving with music to soothe the soul and warm the heart. The program begins with choral music by John Rutter, followed by American works by Aaron Copland, Florence Price, and Mark Abel’s Out the Other Side, featuring cellist Jonah Kim. Joshua Bell captures the spirit of autumn in Vivaldi’s “Autumn” from The Four Seasons, while Grieg’s Holberg Suite adds to the celebration. Lisa brings the program to a heartfelt close with Jay Ungar and Molly Mason’s Ashokan Farewell.

Thursday 11/26

1:00 – 3:00 PM

SPECIAL: The Splendid Table: Turkey Confidential… Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam and an amazing roster of guests take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. This year’s guests include best-selling author and food columnist Melissa Clark, TV personality and chef Ayesha Nurdjaja, TV personality and author Monti Carlo, and food journalist J. Kenji López-Alt.

Friday 11/27

2:30 – 3:00 PM

Today, Explained… When your aging parents can’t put down their phones, take a look at where care ends and control begins.

6:30 – 7:30 PM

The Club McKenzie… Just for fun: By the 1920s, the generation living before World War II had already started to move on from the waltz to ragtime-derived dances like the one-step, turkey trot, fox trot, and the cakewalk, popularized by Vernon and Irene Castle. The waltz stuck around right through the ‘20s, but jazz took over as the popular music of the day. Then, the postwar generation was ready to cut loose, and the music was ready for them as a new generation was poised to have fun.

