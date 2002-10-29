© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'First Great Triumph'

By Robert Siegel
Published October 29, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

Robert Siegel talks with Warren Zimmerman, author of First Great Triumph: How Five Americans Made Their Country a World Power. Warren Zimmerman was the U.S. ambassador to Yugoslavia from 1989-1992. He talks about how five friends -- President Theodore Roosevelt, naval strategist Alfred T. Mahan, Sen. Henry Cabot Lodge, Secretary of State John Hay and corporate lawyer-turned-colonial administrator Elihu Root -- created a new U.S. foreign policy of political expansionism overseas. (7:30) The book is published by Farrar Straus & Giroux, September 2002.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel