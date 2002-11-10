Russia - Benefit Concert

NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports from Moscow that the cast of the Russian musical Nord-Ost performed this past weekend for the first time since last month's attack on their theater by Chechen gunmen. They staged a special benefit concert including songs from the musical. The mood was somber, but defiant, as performers honored 17 cast members who died, along with more than 100 other hostages -- the vast majority from the effects of gas Russian security forces pumped into the theater.

