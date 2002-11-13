New Clue to Depression

NPR's Michelle Trudeau reports on two new research studies that give clues about clinical depression, an illness that afflicts 18 million people in this country. Writing in two scientific journals, this month's issues of The American Journal of Medical Genetics and The American Journal of Psychiatry, these researchers report finding a genetic clue that may explain why many more women suffer from depression than men, and a specific brain abnormality that may help lead to an explanation of why depression tends to strike repeatedly in many people.

