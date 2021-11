John Freyer decided he had too much "stuff" in his life, so he decided to have a virtual yard sale on the Web. He wound up selling everything, including odd items like leftover pork rinds, a set of old false teeth and his own eye glasses. Then, he traveled around the country, visiting the items he'd sold. He's chronicled his experiences in a book, All My Life For Sale (Bloomsbury Publishing, ISBN 1-582-34251-2) . He talks about it with Lynn Neary.

