© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Letters

By Jacki Lyden
Published November 27, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

Jacki Lyden reads some of this week's listener letters. Among the topics: Walter Cronkite's memories of covering the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Beethoven's Symphony No.9 and women watching football.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
See stories by Jacki Lyden