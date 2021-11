The "No Child Left Behind Act" of 2001 continues to have a huge impact on public schools, with its requirements on testing, school performance and teacher quality. Erik Robelen has been looking at a less-publicized part of the law that will affect school districts all over the country. It requires school districts to determine if schools are "persistently dangerous." If they are, students are supposed to be allowed to switch schools. (3:30)

