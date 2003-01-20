Actor Kevin Spacey

He is a two-time Academy Award winner for his performances in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty. His other films include L.A. Confidential, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, The Negotiator, and The Shipping News. On television he was a regular in the series The Wiseguy. In 1997 Spacey formed Trigger Street Productions which has produced plays on Broadway, as well as films. Recently Spacey launched TriggerStreet.com, an interactive Web site dedicated to nurturing and development of undiscovered talent. Spacey's new film is The Life of David Gale. [Spacey declined to give permission for this Web site to offer audio of his interview, or sell tapes or transcripts of it.]

Copyright 2003 Fresh Air