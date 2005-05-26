Skateboarding Pioneer Stacy Peralta

Peralta wrote and acts in the new movie Lords of Dogtown. The feature evolved from Peralta's 2002 documentary Dogtown and Z-Boys. Both films are about the community of skateboarders in California in the 1970s who originated extreme skateboarding in a rundown urban beach neighborhood near Santa Monica and Venice called Dogtown. The skateboarders became international stars. Peralta was one of the Z-boys and is considered one of the founding fathers of modern skateboarding. This story was originally broadcast on May 16, 2002.

