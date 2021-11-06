'Wait Wait' for Nov. 6, 2021: Our Chicago Homecoming with Chance the Rapper

This week's show was recorded at The Harris Theater in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Chance the Rapper and panelists Bobcat Goldthwait, Negin Farsad and Brain Babylon. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Gloomy Tuesday for Democrats; Shots for Tots; Don't Put On A Happy Face

Panel Questions

Unaccompanied Eco Warriors

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone saving Christmas, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Chance the Rapper on Monopoly

Chance the Rapper is one of the biggest stars in hip-hop, and for his return to our stage, we ask him to play a game we call, "Chance? Meet Community Chest": Three questions about Monopoly.

The Queen's Game Bit; Instant Rice, Etc.; We Can't Handle The Poop

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Live NASA Mas; Fly The Slithery Skies; and Spider Fears

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Now that we have vaccines for kids, our panelists predict what will be the next kid problem to get solved.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.