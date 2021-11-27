'Wait Wait' for Nov. 27, 2021: A Cornucopia of Guests Edition

It's Thanksgiving! So, we're taking a break to eat an entire serving bowl of stuffing and to relisten to some of our recent guests that we're most thankful for. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Stephen Fry Plays Not My Job

Stephen Fry is an actor, comedian, director, and writer whose newest book Troy is the third in his collection of reimagined Greek myths. He's done it all, so we invited him to answer questions about people who've done almost nothing, one-hit wonders.

Panel Questions

What's Your iEmergency?, Making A Murder Tour, Watching Grandpa's Garden Grow

Jennifer Finney Boylan Plays Not My Job

Jennifer Finney Boylan Jennifer Finney Boylan is an author, a columnist for the New York Times, and a professor at Barnard College. Her newest book is called Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs so we ask her three questions about hot dogs.

Jen Psaki Plays Not My Job

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary who deals with the press pool all day, answers three questions about swimming pools in politics

Chris Bosh Plays Not My Job

Chris Bosh, NBA all-star, plays a game called "Have a Crisp Nosh!" Three questions about Pringles potato chips.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.