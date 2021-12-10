© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Some news stories and pages may not be available. We are working to restore missing content as soon as possible.

News brief: New York's Trump case, COVID surge, Michigan school shooting

By Noel King,
Steve Inskeep
Published December 10, 2021 at 2:07 AM PST

New York's attorney general wants to question ex-president Trump in a civil fraud case. U.S. Delta cases surge. A Michigan school district, its officials and some staff, are sued after a shooting.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Noel King
Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Noel King
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep