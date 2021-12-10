Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Some news stories and pages may not be available. We are working to restore missing content as soon as possible.
'We will fight for our independence,' says Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.
Published December 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM PST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Amb. Oksana Markarova, ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, on relations between the two countries and increased pressure from Russia.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Casey Morell (he/him) is an associate producer/director of All Things Considered.