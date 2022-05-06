The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Critics blame WNBA for Brittney Griner's absence, since she went to Russia for money
Published May 6, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT
A new WNBA season begins Friday without one of its biggest stars. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is still in custody in Russia following a drug smuggling allegation.
