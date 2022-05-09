© 2022 KCBX
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

Russia's Victory Day takes on added significance because of the crisis in Ukraine

By Steve Inskeep,
Charles Maynes
Published May 9, 2022 at 4:18 AM PDT

Victory Day is Russia's biggest holiday, marking the end of World War Two. In a speech in Red Square, President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to justify his attack on Ukraine.

