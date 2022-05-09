The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Russia's Victory Day takes on added significance because of the crisis in Ukraine
Published May 9, 2022 at 4:18 AM PDT
Victory Day is Russia's biggest holiday, marking the end of World War Two. In a speech in Red Square, President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to justify his attack on Ukraine.
