Why the Estonian town of Narva is a target of Russian propaganda
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:12 AM PDT
On the border with Russia, the Estonian town of Narva has strong cultural and linguistic ties to Russia. That makes it a target of Russian propaganda — something Estonians are trying to combat.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.