© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

Supremacy movements unite over abortion restriction, though for different reasons

By Odette Yousef
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT

The evolution of the anti-abortion coalition in the U.S. has long been a shared project of supremacist movements. Though they have shared a goal of overturning Roe, they have different agendas.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.