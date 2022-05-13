The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas McCarthy and other Republicans
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
The Democratic-led House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed five House Republicans — including top GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.
