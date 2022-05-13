© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.

House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas McCarthy and other Republicans

By Steve Inskeep,
Claudia Grisales
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT

The Democratic-led House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed five House Republicans — including top GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Claudia Grisales