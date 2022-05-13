The KCBX/KCPR Parking Lot Sale is coming. Stop by KCBX on Saturday, May 14th from 9-1pm for a huge selection of vinyl, CDs, books, and other items.
Texas Supreme Court votes to allow trans child abuse investigations
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT
The Texas Supreme Court says parents and doctors who provide gender-affirming care for trans kids can be investigated for child abuse. A lower court judge had halted the inquiries earlier.
Wade Goodwyn is an NPR National Desk Correspondent covering Texas and the surrounding states.