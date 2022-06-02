© 2022 KCBX
The U.S. will forgive $5.8 billion of loans to Corinthian Colleges students

By Rachel Martin,
Cory Turner
Published June 2, 2022 at 2:20 AM PDT

The U.S. Department of Education has announced it will automatically erase the remaining student loan debts of more than half a million borrowers who attended the now-defunct Corinthian Colleges.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
