Who actually pays with buy now, pay later companies like Klarna and Affirm

By Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi
Published June 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM PDT

These businesses have exploded in popularity during the pandemic, and now Apple is getting on board. But are these interest-free payment installments too good to be true?

Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi
Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi is a host and reporter for Planet Money, telling stories that creatively explore and explain the workings of the global economy. He's a sucker for a good supply chain mystery — from toilet paper to foster puppies to specialty pastas. He's drawn to tales of unintended consequences, like the time a well-intentioned chemistry professor unwittingly helped unleash a global market for synthetic drugs, or what happened when the U.S. Patent Office started granting patents on human genes. And he's always on the lookout for economic principles at work in unexpected places, like the tactics comedians use to protect their intellectual property (a.k.a. jokes).
