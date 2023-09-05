2023 Fall Sweepstakes

Sweepstakes Rules

Pledge your support to KCBX and be entered for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

Sustaining Members:

All existing, active KCBX sustaining members as of September 5th, 2023, will receive one entry into our sweepstakes automatically.

Donate any amount to KCBX by midnight on September 5th, 2023 to receive one entry into our drawing. Staff of KCBX are not eligible to win. Limited to one entry per person per day.

*No purchase or donation is required to enter the sweepstakes. You may enter by making a pledge to KCBX or by mailing a 3" x 5" card by September 5th, 2023, with your name, address and phone number to:

KCBX Fall Sweepstakes Entry

4100 Vachell Lane

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401