2023 Fall Sweepstakes
Sweepstakes Rules
Pledge your support to KCBX and be entered for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.
Sustaining Members:
All existing, active KCBX sustaining members as of September 5th, 2023, will receive one entry into our sweepstakes automatically.
Donate any amount to KCBX by midnight on September 5th, 2023 to receive one entry into our drawing. Staff of KCBX are not eligible to win. Limited to one entry per person per day.
*No purchase or donation is required to enter the sweepstakes. You may enter by making a pledge to KCBX or by mailing a 3" x 5" card by September 5th, 2023, with your name, address and phone number to:
KCBX Fall Sweepstakes Entry
4100 Vachell Lane
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Method of Selection
A file containing names of all eligible entrants between August 7th and September 5th, 2023 will be created. The list will be sorted by last name and numbered consecutively. The corresponding number range will be entered into Random.org, a random number generator, and a screenshot will be taken to document the number generated. The person whose name corresponds with the randomly selected number will be notified by email, then phone, and will have ten days from the date of the email to respond and claim their prize. If the prize is unclaimed or the winner declines it, a new winner will be selected according to the same procedure above.
DONATE NOW