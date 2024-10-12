'Wait Wait' for October 12, 2024: With Not My Job guest Eric Idle

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Eric Idle and panelists Negin Farsad, Shane O'Neill, and Eugene Cordero. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Presidential PR; Busted Blue Zones; Sleepwear Everywhere

Panel Questions

A Family Affair

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about the phrase “Daddio” in the news this week, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Eric Idle on spam emails

As one of the Founders of Monty Python's Flying Circus, Eric Idle is one of the most influential comedians of all time. His new book, The Spamalot Diaries is out now, so we decided to quiz him on spam emails.

Panel Questions

Macron Takes on Netflix; The Best Way To Brag

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Warning for Your Feet; Stinky Smoothie; Petri Dish For Your Teeth

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Blue Zones, what will be the next great hoax to be revealed.

