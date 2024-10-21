© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Because of a high wind alert, PG&E may shutoff power to the area that includes KNBX’s transmitter, to help prevent a wildfire.
This could happen anytime between 7AM on Friday, October 18 and 6PM on Saturday, October 19.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:29 AM PDT

Israeli strikes target bank branches operated by Hezbollah. If Donald Trump wins the election, he vows retribution against enemies. The connection between people’s economic lives and their vote.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin