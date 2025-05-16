A look at the first week of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal criminal trial

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The sex trafficking trial of Sean Combs began this week.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

So far, three witnesses have taken the stand. One of them, Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified that their relationship was marked by violence and blackmail.

INSKEEP: NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento has been in the courthouse and joins us. We will be getting into allegations of physical and sexual assault in the next 3 1/2 minutes. Isabella, good morning.

ISABELLA GOMEZ SARMIENTO, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: What does the prosecution case amount to?

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: So basically, prosecutors are alleging that Combs forced two of his ex-girlfriends into these highly orchestrated sexual performances that were fueled by drug use. They're saying he ran a criminal enterprise that not only enabled but concealed those sex crimes along with other illegal activities.

INSKEEP: Well, A mentioned Cassie Ventura. What have you heard from her?

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: She has shared a lot. She really painted a picture of pervasive control and violence over the 11-year relationship that she shared with Combs. So at first, she testified that Combs demanded that she participate in sexual encounters with male escorts that Combs would choreograph, watch and film. Ventura said that he would allegedly blackmail her with these videos. And then she also testified about how Combs was physically abusive towards her for years. The government showed photos of bruising and other injuries that Ventura said resulted from his beatings. So she said she loved Combs, but that he could also be scary, and she just didn't feel like she could safely leave that relationship.

INSKEEP: I would imagine that is a key part of any prosecution case, not just what you did, but how you did it - did someone feel coerced or overcome by someone's power? How does this testimony relate to the formal charges, which are sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation for prostitution?

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Yeah. I mean, so like you were saying, Ventura testified that Combs wielded a lot of power over her. That power was professional, it was financial, emotional, physical, and that he used that to coerce her into this sex that she didn't want to participate in. She also spoke a lot about how Combs requested that she hire male escorts and arrange travel for them, so that connects to those prostitution charges. And she detailed how his employees were allegedly at his beck and call to help commit and cover up these crimes.

INSKEEP: What happened when Comb's defense lawyers had an opportunity to cross-examine her?

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: So, I mean, off the bat earlier this week, the defense admitted that Combs has been violent, but they say he didn't coerce or traffic anyone. So when they began cross-examining Ventura, they relied heavily on text message evidence. They had her read out loud these loving, caring texts she exchanged with Combs over the years. The defense is really trying to establish grounds for consent. So they also had her read text in which she was agreeing to or at least planning logistics for those sexual performances. Basically, they're trying to suggest she was doing all of this willingly, and if she wanted to, she could have walked away.

INSKEEP: Can I just ask? This trial obviously is a focus of lots of attention. It's a huge media event, and you're covering it day by day. What's it like to be there?

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Yeah, I mean, there have been these huge crowds outside the building in Lower Manhattan, and that includes everyone from journalists to influencers, podcasters, even just curious members of the public who want to see what this is all about. Some people are camping out overnight to hold their spot in line, or paying someone else to hold their spot in line for them. And whenever court adjourns, there tends to be a frenzy of people running outside, making TikToks, even chasing down family members as they leave. So it's been a really, really busy scene this first week.

INSKEEP: Isabella, thanks for the update. Really appreciate it.

GOMEZ SARMIENTO: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: That's NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento.

