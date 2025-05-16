© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
How your heartbeat shapes your sense of time

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 16, 2025 at 8:46 AM PDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode How we experience time.

Cognitive neuroscientist Irena Arslanova says our brain perceives time but our body shapes how we experience it. She shares how our heartbeat influences whether we experience time moving fast or slow.

About Irena Arslanova

Irena Arslanova is a researcher in cognitive neuroscience at Royal Holloway, University of London. She wants to understand the experience of time. She is currently investigating how internal bodily signals, like the beating of the heart, can distort time.

Arslanova earned a PhD in cognitive neuroscience at University College London, where her research on touch and internal bodily signals evolved into her current work connecting the internal body to the perception of time.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
