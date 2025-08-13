© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Songs for Other People's Weddings' is an experiment in music and prose

By Ari Shapiro,
Christopher IntagliataMia Venkat
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:10 PM PDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with author David Levithan and singer-songwriter Jens Lekman, creators of the new novel and album Songs for Other People's Weddings.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat