© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Klobuchar says Democrats are united on ICE reform demands

By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Erika RyanJuana SummersMatt OzugMegan Lim
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:05 PM PST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on recent developments around the federal immigration enforcement surge in her home state.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]