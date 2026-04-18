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Reporting on the policies that impact affordability for Americans

NPR | By Jennifer Ludden,
Rob SchmitzHenry Larson
Published April 18, 2026 at 2:09 PM PDT

With affordability a top issue for more and more Americans, NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks about her reporting on the policies that impact access to housing and food.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Henry Larson