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Why the U.S. is losing the global sunscreen race

NPR | By Darian Woods,
Wailin WongVito Emanuel
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:26 PM PDT

American sunscreens are way behind the rest of the world in terms of how well they prevent skin cancer. The Indicator's Darian Woods and Wailin Wong explain why.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Vito Emanuel