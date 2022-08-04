2022 CA Mid-State Fair sees boost in attendance from 2021, plans to keep going "full steam ahead"

July 31 was the last day of this year's California Mid-State Fair at the Paso Robles Event Center, and organizers say attendance saw a major boost from last year's event.

Avery Elowitt / The "Giant Wheel" was one of the many rides at the Mid-State Fair.

From kiddy rides to bars, the California Mid-State Fair provides entertainment for both children and adults.

“We are really excited by what we are offering, and how many people have come out and supported us,” said CEO Colleen Bojorquez. Though the fair faced many obstacles in the past couple of years due to the pandemic, Bojorquez said this year’s goal is to go even bigger than before.

“Our theme this year is full steam ahead. And that's what our goal is, to do a fair like we normally would do a fair,” said Bojorquez.

While rides and attractions are in full swing, Bojorquez said they’re still mindful of COVID-19 and the fair continues to promote public health.

Avery Elowitt / Free trolley rides take visitors around the fairgrounds.

She said, “We are following state and county guidelines which right now for anything over 5,000 people, it's considered a mega event. We recommend that you are vaccinated, you're safe. If you want to wear a mask, you are more than welcome to wear a mask. And as always, if you don't feel good, please don't come.”

The fair ended with a tractor pull and freestyle motocross show.

The fair has both free and paid live concerts in the evening. At the fair on July 28, concert-goer Kate Hardisty said she was revisiting the fair for Thursday’s show.

“I came last Friday and on Sunday and now we're back for Kane Brown. We went to Old Dominion and then we went to Dan and Shay,” said Hardisty. "We've just been eating a lot of good food and just enjoying the concerts with our friends.”

This year's fair saw a 40% increase in attendance from last year, which was a scaled-down event to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.