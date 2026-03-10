‘Together we shine’: SLO volunteers brighten local neighborhood with new mural

Around 40 volunteers came out to help paint a mural for the walkway into C.L. Smith Elementary School. Under the direction of local muralist Sally Lamas, volunteers colored in outlines of shooting stars and marked new outlines for the stars’ tails.

“This is the best — to be able to work with the community and actually get them out here painting and involved in something like this,” said Amanda Grieshop, public art coordinator for the City of San Luis Obispo. “Really beautifying a space that was otherwise just kind of dingy and grungy is now going to have so much life.”

The city’s Public Art Program began working on the project with Lamas in October 2025.

The mural’s theme — “Together We Shine” — was inspired by the elementary school’s mascot, a superstar, and features orange and yellow stars with multicolored tails.

Katy Clark The mural features stars to represent the mascot of the school, C.L .Smith Elementary School.

In late January, 10 volunteers came out to paint the blue background.

High schooler Frankie Morrow said she volunteered because she was looking for community service opportunities.

“I think it’s super cool, and I think it’s awesome for kids to see, and it brightens up the neighborhood,” Morrow said.

San Luis Obispo resident Phyllis Wong, who lives in the neighborhood and whose children attended C.L. Smith Elementary, said she joined in because she loves public art.

“I love this school, and the saying for this school is ‘together we shine,’ so I wanted to help the school shine a little bit by doing this art mural,” Wong said.

Katy Clark Phyllis Wong fills in the star's tail with paint.

In April, fifth and sixth graders from the school will add stardust to the mural.

“To me, these kinds of art projects are all about working together, having fun, and realizing that we are all one human family,” Lamas said.

The mural will be completed in time for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May.

