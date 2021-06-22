The Reluctant Therapist: Whose dreams are we living?

For parents, the hopes and expectations they have for their children begin at conception and continue until their launch into the world — and often further into adulthood. These visions of a life greater than their own is a strong motivator for the many sacrifices, risks and moves parents make for the future of their offspring. Host Elizabeth Barrett interviews guests Sasha Braginsky and Francisco Martinez, recent first-generation Cal Poly graduates, about the challenges, stressors, pride and gratitude that comes with being the children of these parents who have put everything into providing a future for their families.