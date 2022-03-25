KCBX News Update: SLO County testing sites to offer antigen tests, rent relief programs expire soon

SLO County testing sites will start offering COVID-19 antigen tests

SLO County COVID-19 community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo will offer antigen tests as well as PCR tests starting next week.

Antigen tests are quicker but less precise than standard PCR tests. Antigen test results come in about 30 minutes, while PCR tests results generally take less than two days.

Both tests are free, but the county says they’re done on-site by a clinician and won’t be distributed for at-home use.

The sites will also offer PCR tests to anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms and tests negative on an antigen test.

Appointments are recommended, but the county says there should be no problem securing one for most people. The testing site in Morro Bay will close permanently on Wednesday, March 30 because of a lack of demand.

Details and appointments are available at slopublichealth.org/testing .

Statewide rental relief coming to an end soon

The end of state-run rental relief and eviction programs in California is coming to an end on March 31.

The programs were put into place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and allow tenants to apply for up to 18 months of rental assistance, if they can provide proof of COVID-related hardship and make 80% below the area median income.

If lower-income tenants have past due rent and their application is not approved by April 1, they could face eviction.

However, there have also been long delays for many applicants, including many lower-income tenants on the Central Coast.

There is also a bill in the state legislature that would extend the eviction protections and rental relief for another three months, which will go up for a vote this week.

The application is available online here.