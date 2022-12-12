Storm brings power outages, road closures, a sewage leak and more to the Central Coast

The winter storm created major disruptions across the Central Coast this weekend, and there are ongoing warnings and advisories today even as the rain clears up.

Weather-related power outages affected thousands of people across SLO County, especially in areas like San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Cayucos and the Five Cities area. A section of Highway 101 in Pismo Beach closed yesterday from a downed power line, while several other freeway on- and off-ramps in the region closed due to flooding, debris and other disruptions this weekend.

There was also a sewage release yesterday out of the California Men’s Colony in SLO, which washed into Chorro Creek. Crews identified the leak in the early morning hours and stopped it about nine hours later yesterday.

SLO County Public Health says they will be testing nearby ocean water in the Morro Bay area for pollution, and that they advise people to stay away from the ocean at least three days after a rain event.

Downed power poles and falling trees also impacted Central Coast roads, and the San Luis Obispo airport briefly lost power on Sunday as well.

SLO County/Twitter / SLO County has a list of places to buy sandbags ahead of rain events online at readyslo.org.

A section of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area is closed, after debris and rocks fell into the roadway. The closure is from south of Deetjen’s Inn to Ragged Point, and CalTrans District 5 said they expect to reopen it sometime this morning.

The agency closed the highway in that area on Saturday, after the National Weather Service escalated a flash flood watch to a warning for Monterey County’s Colorado and Dolan Fire burn scars.

There are several weather advisories and warnings that are still in place today. There’s a winter storm warning for interior parts of Santa Barbara County until 6p.m. today, with snow and gusty winds possible in some areas.

All beaches on the Central Coast are under a high surf advisory until 8p.m. tonight, with large breaking waves up to 14 feet a possibility in some areas. There could also be rip tides and elevated surf, and there’s an advisory for small water craft not equipped for choppy weather.