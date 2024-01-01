© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KCBX Radio Schedule and Playlists

The KCBX daily and weekly radio schedules are available below. Click on a program below to learn more, listen on demand, and view the most recent playlist.

You can also listen On Demand here.

We're also excited to provide alternative programming previously only available to those with HD Radios.

HD2 programming is available on an HD Radio-capable device at 90.1-2FM or our online stream in the player at the top of this page.

For more information about HD Radio, visit this link.

Daily Weekly HD2 Daily HD2 Weekly Printable Schedules
Printable Schedules

Click either schedule to view full size and download.

Regular Schedule:

Weekly Radio Schedule

KCBX Weekly Schedule- Click for Full Size

HD2 Schedule:

HD2 Weekly Schedule


HD2 Weekly Schedule- Click for Full Size