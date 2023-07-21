Another excessive heat warning is in place for interior areas of the Central Coast

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued another excessive heat warning for interior areas of the Central Coast through tomorrow night. It will then turn into an excessive heat watch from Sunday night to Monday night.

The NWS issues excessive heat warnings "within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions," warning that "[if] you don't take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die."

Heat watches are issued when "conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours," according to the NWS. "A Watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain."

Both labels mean people should protect themselves from excessive heat. The CDC advises staying hydrated, staying cool in an air-conditioned area and wearing lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothes.

That’s especially important for sensitive groups like infants, older adults and people who work outside.

One particularly hot area of the Central Coast this weekend will be north San Luis Obispo County, in cities like Paso Robles and Atascadero. Meteorologist John Lindsey said that area will continue to be vulnerable to extreme heat because of climate change in the long-term, and the incoming weather phenomenon of El Niño in the short term.

"Daytime highs are warmer, and humidity levels are usually higher, so our atmosphere can actually be transferred something more like you would experience in Florida during strong — and very strong — El Niño conditions," Lindsey said. "But right now we're expecting a moderate El Niño for this upcoming year."

You can check the NWS website weather.gov to see if you're under heat warnings this weekend. You can also check your local government website to see if there are cooling centers in your area.