How to safely discard Christmas trees in SLO County

Now that Christmas is over, holiday decorations are coming down in the Central Coast– but before you toss that Christmas tree, here's how to do it safely.

While many households keep their trees up through January, it’s important to be aware of the fire hazards associated with Christmas trees.

According to the National Fire Research Laboratory, fire departments in the US respond to approximately 210 home fires related to Christmas trees each year.

To mitigate these risks, proper disposal is key.

Natural Trees

The San Luis Obispo Integrated Waste Management Authority advises that local garbage services are currently accepting Christmas trees for recycling.

For natural, unflocked trees, residents can use the green waste bin. These trees must to be cut into sections no longer than 4 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter to be accepted.

Once the trees are cut and stripped of all decorations, they are ready for disposal.

Local services accepting natural trees include San Luis Garbage, South County Sanitary, Morro Bay Garbage, and Mission Country Disposal.

Non-Natural Trees

For non-natural trees with flocking or decorations, the garbage bin is the appropriate destination, since they aren’t accepted as green waste.

The trees should be cut up and placed into the garbage cart with lids closed flat.

To learn more about Christmas tree disposal, residents can visit sanluisgarbage.com.