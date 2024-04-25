Student journalist sues Cal Poly SLO for withholding public records

A student journalist at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is suing the university for not sharing public records as required by California law.

Mustang News Reporter Elizabeth Wilson filed the lawsuit because the university allegedly withheld records she needed for researching stories on campus sexual assault and labor violations.

Annie Cappetta, a legal fellow at the nonprofit First Amendment Coalition, is representing Wilson.

“My client submitted these requests, but now, more than 18 months later, Cal Poly has still not produced a single document or justified why it hasn't done so,” Cappetta said.

The lawsuit aims to make the university hand over the records. Cappetta stated that Cal Poly officials are obligated to be transparent with the public.

“When people, like Elizabeth, are willing to stand up for their rights and everyone's rights under the law, the people in power have to answer to their communities,” Cappetta said. “That's why this case is so important.”

A Cal Poly spokesperson told KCBX the university has no comment at this time, since this is a pending legal matter.