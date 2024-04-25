© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Student journalist sues Cal Poly SLO for withholding public records

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM PDT
Photo by Rob Bulmahn.
A student journalist at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is suing the university for not sharing public records as required by California law.

Mustang News Reporter Elizabeth Wilson filed the lawsuit because the university allegedly withheld records she needed for researching stories on campus sexual assault and labor violations.

Annie Cappetta, a legal fellow at the nonprofit First Amendment Coalition, is representing Wilson.

“My client submitted these requests, but now, more than 18 months later, Cal Poly has still not produced a single document or justified why it hasn't done so,” Cappetta said.

The lawsuit aims to make the university hand over the records. Cappetta stated that Cal Poly officials are obligated to be transparent with the public.

“When people, like Elizabeth, are willing to stand up for their rights and everyone's rights under the law, the people in power have to answer to their communities,” Cappetta said. “That's why this case is so important.”

A Cal Poly spokesperson told KCBX the university has no comment at this time, since this is a pending legal matter.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
