Captain responsible for 2019 boat fire must pay restitution to families of three victims

The captain of the Conception, a boat that caught fire in 2019 and killed 34 passengers, must pay restitution to three of the victims’ families. The court ordered Boylan this week to pay $32,178 to the families for funeral expenses.

Boylan was convicted last year of "seaman’s manslaughter," meaning his negligence caused the deaths at sea.

Five years ago, the ship caught fire while passengers were asleep. Boylan abandoned the ship along with four surviving crew members.

Federal prosecutors argued that Boylan neglected duties that could have prevented the accident, such as keeping a night watch and training his crew in firefighting.

The court denied requests for property loss and psychological counseling restitution. Boylan faces a four-year prison sentence.