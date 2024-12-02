SLO brings back Buy Local program to support Downtown businesses during holiday season

The City of SLO and the Chamber of Commerce are once again trying to give area businesses a boost by bringing back their Buy Local Bonus program this year. The holiday season is a make or break time of year for many retailers, who say they appreciate the help.

This is the fifth year in a row that the city and the Chamber of Commerce are joining forces on the Bonus program.

Shoppers who spend $100 or more at a participating business get a $25 gift card that they can spend at any other business that is signed up for the program. People can get up to three gift cards each. The city has set aside $110,000, enough for 4,400 gift cards. 176 businesses are participating in the program this year.

Jacqui Clark-Charlesworth is the Tourism and Community Promotions Manager for the city.

“We've seen that this program really does inspire people to make that choice and keep their dollars locally, with, you know, the businesses that are run by their neighbors and friends and people they see on the street every day,” Clark-Charlesworth said.

Clark-Charlesworth said the city is hoping the program pumps an extra $1 million into the local economy:

“When gift giving and shopping is at an all time high, choosing to shop local and choosing to shop within your community is vital and it helps keep our community vibrant,” Clark-Charlesworth said.

Local boutique Summerland is participating in the Buy Local Bonus program for a fourth year. Its owner Kelly Yates is already feeling the seasonal excitement from shoppers.

“I feel a little encouraged with holiday sales so far, it seems to be building and better than last year, having the parking rates reduced. I don't quite know how that all figures in, but there's just a certain energy that's a little bit different than it's been before, we're definitely seeing people shopping early,” Yates said.

The Buy Local Bonus program begins on Black Friday and runs through Christmas Eve, or until supplies run out.

More information about participating businesses and how to redeem gift cards can be found at slocity.org.