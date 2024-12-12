© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Man arrested for allegedly flying drone over Vandenberg and taking photos of the base

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published December 12, 2024 at 10:35 AM PST
Photographers overlooking the Vandenberg Base during a rocket launch in 2016.
NASA HQ/flickr.com
A northern California man has been arrested for allegedly flying a drone and photographing Vandenberg Space Force Base. The US Attorney's office said 39-year-old Yinpiao Zhou failed to register his drone as required, and violated national defense airspace.

He was arrested Monday at San Francisco International Airport prior to boarding a flight to China. Zhuo, who lives in Brentwood, is a Chinese citizen and permanent resident of the U.S.

Zhuo and another person were detained at Ocean Park near the Space Force Base in late November after he was seen flying a drone above the base for almost an hour. Agents allegedly found a drone concealed in Zhou’s jacket, which contained photos of the base.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Zhou is not accused of espionage. However, a federal complaint viewed by KCBX notes that the day he was seen filming, a rocket with a sensitive payload developed for an intelligence agency blasted off from Vandenberg.

The FBI continues to investigate.
Central Coast News Vandenberg Space Force Base
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
