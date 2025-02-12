PG&E gears up for upcoming winter storm on Central Coast

As the Central Coast anticipates the arrival of its next winter storm, PG&E says crews are on standby and ready for this season’s biggest winter storm.

The National Weather Service is forecasting gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour and about two to four inches of rainfall. PG&E’s Neil Hebert said the PG&E meteorology team is preparing for the storm.

"Our meteorology team is looking at this storm as more of one of those kind of mid-severity, not necessarily we're going to get a lot of rain, but if we don't have a ton of high winds, it should be relatively quiet as far as outages goes," Herbert said.

Hebert also said that residents can call 2-1-1 before, during and after an outage to learn how to prepare for one. The storm is expected to hit the Central Coast on Wednesday with the most rainfall forecasted for Thursday.