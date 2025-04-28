© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County Airport launches new sustainability initiatives

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:49 AM PDT
sloairport.com

The Sustainability and Decarbonization Plan is set to make some changes to air travel, but SLO County Airport officials say the changes will mostly take place on the ground.

They include adding electric vehicle charging stations, moving their operational vehicle fleet from gasoline-powered to electric and adding new water bottle filling stations.

According to Annie Secrest, the airport’s sustainability manager, the biggest change guests will likely see, will be a new solar carport canopy.

“The solar carport canopy project will take place in June, that's when we'll start construction, and we will wrap up with construction towards the end of the year,” Secrest said.

The renovations are currently underway and scheduled for completion in about a year.
Tags
Central Coast News SLO County Regional Airportsustainabilitysolar-powered
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano