SLO County Airport launches new sustainability initiatives

The Sustainability and Decarbonization Plan is set to make some changes to air travel, but SLO County Airport officials say the changes will mostly take place on the ground.

They include adding electric vehicle charging stations, moving their operational vehicle fleet from gasoline-powered to electric and adding new water bottle filling stations.

According to Annie Secrest, the airport’s sustainability manager, the biggest change guests will likely see, will be a new solar carport canopy.

“The solar carport canopy project will take place in June, that's when we'll start construction, and we will wrap up with construction towards the end of the year,” Secrest said.

The renovations are currently underway and scheduled for completion in about a year.

